Anna Belle McCrary-Friedle
Anna Belle McCrary-Friedle, 92, of Midland, passed away Nov. 8, 2020 at Stratford Pines. She was born April 11, 1928 to the late Edward and Aurelia (Reichard) Kisser. On June 10, 1950 Anna married Douglas McCrary in Hope, and they shared 50 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2000. On Aug. 9, 2003 Anna married Merlin Friedle in Hope and they shared a brief but wonderful three years together before he passed on Dec. 3, 2006.
Anna moved to Midland County in 1935 where she lived on a farm in Mills Township and attended Midland schools. She worked as a shampoo girl at Mrs. Koepel's Beauty Shop, at the meat department at the A & P Grocery Store and at Community Drug Store which she retired from. Anna was a member of Hope Baptist Church for over 60 years where she served as a youth leader, Sunday school teacher, Bible study teacher and was a member of the choir. She later became a member of the Open Door Baptist Church.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Shannon (David) Reeves of Midland; son, James McCrary of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Adrianne Wontorcik, Sarah (Rob) Zientek, Ryan (Marcie) Cay, Bryan Reeves; great-grandchildren, Anna and Danny Wontorcik, Bobby and Eloise Zientek, Brady and Rylee Cay; her sister, Sherry Babcock; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Anna was preceded in death by her fiancé, Clifford Avery; brother, Donald Kisser; and great-granddaughter, Maddie Cay.
The McCrary family wishes to thank the staff of Stratford Pines for the extraordinary care they provided.
A funeral service will be held at Open Door Baptist Church on Nov. 12, 2020 at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Jody Ellis officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Old Hope Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Open Door Baptist Church.
