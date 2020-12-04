Anna Damrell
Anna Kathleen Damrell, age 47, died suddenly of Cancer on November 30, 2020, at St Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
Anna is survived by her Daughter Emma Elizabeth Damrell, Husband Kyle Edward Damrell, and family of Denver Colorado; her Mother Nan Elizabeth Topor, Brother Brian James Topor and family of Midland, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her Father Steven Charles Topor, of Midland, Michigan.
Anna was born on June,14, 1973 in Lansing, Michigan, to parents Steven and Nan Topor. She graduated from Dow High School in Midland, Michigan. In 1997,she moved to Denver, Colorado where she lived the remainder of her life. Anna enjoyed her position Denver Public schools as a Paraprofessional.
Anna was a great family woman and a loving mother. She married Kyle Edward Damrell on October 13, 2001 the couple had 1 child Emma Elizabeth Damrell together.
Anna was social, outgoing, and fun loving. Her family and friends will always remember her as a person full of life love and joy. Anna's family will miss Anna's smile laughter and joy she brought to every occasion.
A funeral is scheduled for December 7th , 2020 , at Faith Bible Church, Arvada, Colorado with a reception to follow at the Damrell residence. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Anna's life. The family would like to thank the Topor family, the Vogel family, Damrell family, and Denver Public Schools for their ongoing love and support we would also like to thank all of the caring Doctors and Nurses at St Joseph Hospital of Denver for the loving care while walking with Anna during her brief fight with cancer. Flowers can be sent to Faith Bible Church at 6250 Wright Street, Arvada, Co 80004. Donations can be sent to Anna's go fund me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/anna-kyle-and-emma-damrell?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all