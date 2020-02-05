Anna Marie Bonadies, 97, of Midland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2020 at the Toni and Trish Home. She was born Dec. 14, 1922 to the late Joseph and Josephine (DelGreco) Merto. On May 14, 1958 she married Joseph Anthony Bonadies and they shared 61 wonderful years together.
She was born in New Haven, and raised a family in Seymour, Conn. She spent several wonderful years at King's Daughters Home in Midland.
Anna enjoyed dancing, crocheting, sewing, cooking and bowling.
Her greatest honor was working for the instrument company that made the cockpit gauges for B-29 bombers in World War II.
Anna is survived by her husband, Joseph; her sons, Joseph (Renita) Bonadies Jr., Richard (Teresa) Bonadies, David Bonadies; grandchildren, Nicole, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Kylie.
Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date in Connecticut.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Toni and Trish House (http://toniandtrishhouse.org/
).Smith
-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bonadies family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com