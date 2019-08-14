On Aug. 11, 2019 while receiving home hospice palliative care, AnnaMaria Morgan died of pancreatic cancer. She was born March 14, 1952 on the beautiful Caribbean island nation of Trinidad and Tobago. She was the first daughter of Willard and Joyce (Lewis) Neemar and was originally named Nancy. AnnaMaria came to the United States in 1979. After living briefly in Queens, N.Y. and Staten Island she moved to Houston, Texas, where she did temporary work and worked as an executive secretary at several major companies. She changed her first name from Nancy to AnnaMaria. She married Dr. David L. Morgan on May 11, 1991 and had a beautiful folkdance reception. After a major recession struck the Houston area, the couple moved to Midland in 1995, where her husband had obtained a job with Dow Corning Corp. In 1996, AnnaMaria obtained her U.S. citizenship and celebrated it on Detroit Square on the 4th of July. While she was active in many organizations from hospice care to lunch time reading in the Midland area over the past 24 years, perhaps most notably she was president of MAREIA, a landlord association, for nine years.
AnnaMaria is survived by her husband, Dr. David L Morgan, a Ph.D. chemical engineer; her six kitty children; mother, Joyce; two sisters, Wendy Williams (husband, Joseph) and Deborah Tracey (husband "Bertie"); brother, Lawrence Neemar (wife, Natalie); and by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. AnnaMaria considered her spiritual daughter, Marty Niester, who she met on a 2013 Chamber of Commerce China trip, and Marty's daughter, Kassidy Brooke, to also be family.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. EDT Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman St., Midland, with the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. There will be a viewing at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, on Friday, Aug. 16, from 4-7 p.m. EDT. A second viewing will be at 10 a.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Memorial Presbyterian Church in Midland. For those who are unable to physically attend the service, it will be broadcast live at https://www.mempres.org/live-streaming
and also on Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Global Compassion Inc., , MPC HELP pantry, Heartland Hospice, or to animal rescue groups such as Heart of Michigan, SOS, and the Humane Society of Midland County.