Anthony C. Ostahowski

Anthony C. Ostahowski, 95, of Midland passed away April 23, 2020 at Independence Village. He was born April 12, 1925 to the late Joseph and Mary (Commora) Ostahowski. On Aug. 30, 1947 he married Ruth Palmer and they shared 72 wonderful years together before she preceded him in death on July 27, 2018.

Anthony served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II as a private first class combat infantryman in the 10th Mountain Division, Company G, 85th Regiment, liberating Northern Italy of Nazi occupations. He was honorably discharged, having earned two Bronze Stars.

Anthony worked as a tool and die maker for The Dow Chemical Co., retiring after 43 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Brigid's Catholic Church and loved hunting and fishing but most of all he loved his family.

Anthony is survived by his children, Dr. Gary (Vera) Ostahowski, Dr. Mark (Suzanne) Ostahowski, Janice Nelson; his grandchildren, Dr. Paige Ostahowski, Robyn (Jordan) Gill, Brooke Ostahowski, Dan (Dr. Daniela) Ostahowski, Kate (Andrew) Rentsch; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kaycee, Ryann and August Anthony.

A private burial has taken place at New Calvary Cemetery. A memorial service to honor Anthony's life will be celebrated at a later date.

A special thanks to all of those individuals who provided such tremendous care for Tony in his last years at Independence Village memory care.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Brigid of Kildare.

