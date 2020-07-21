1/1
Anthony M. "Butch" Hasenfrantz
1943 - 2020
Anthony M. "Butch" Hasenfratz Sr., 76, of Beaverton, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born Sept. 17, 1943 in Detroit, the son of the late Michael and Anna (Kleitch) Hasenfratz. Butch married Betty L. Aultman, Sept. 19, 1964 in Coleman. He retired from Robinsons Industries in 2005 after 42 years of service and was a lifetime farmer in the Beaverton area.
His legacy includes his wife, Betty of Beaverton; children, Angie Hasenfratz of Gladwin, Butch Jr. and Kelly Hasenfratz of Beaverton, Andrea Hasenfratz of Beaverton; 15 grandchildren, Chloe, Anna, Ray, Jessica, Nathan, Aubrey, Ian, Danielle, Ashtyn, Chris, Hannna, Erica, Ryleigh, Bayleigh, Brandon; six great-grandchildren, Bristyl, Fayelyn, Odin, Aliza, Mitchell, Lillian; sisters, Betty Black and Jack Brewster of Lake City, Maryann and Darwin Mann of Newberry; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
So numerous where his friends in his lifetime, it would be impossible to list them all. He loved us well and he will be missed to the depths of our souls.

Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Laughlin Funeral Home
215 W. Adams St
Coleman, MI 48618
(989) 465-1551
