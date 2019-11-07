Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoinette M. "Toni" Lyon. View Sign Service Information St John's Episcopal Church 405 N Saginaw Rd Midland, MI 48640 Send Flowers Obituary





While at Wayne, Toni met the love of her life, Herbert H. Lyon. They were married on April 4, 1942.



They were blessed with three children, Thomas H., Peter (Janet) and Margo (John) Rogers. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Noel (Amy) and Damon (Melody). The highlight of her life was time spent with her great-grandchildren, Claire, Jacob, Madelyn, Molly, Annie and Sam. She also leaves her nephew, Fred (De) Jacobs; and niece, Debbie (Rick) Crocker. Her son Tom preceded his mother in death; as well as her husband, Herb.



The most important things in her life were faith, family and friends.



Toni was blessed with special angels in her life – Marge Mesler and her family, Maria Joslin, and her caring neighbors. She was a member of the "Golden Girls" who met for years at Midland Country Club to discuss topics of the day and enjoy each other's company. Toni volunteered her talents with the Midland Arts Council, Chemical Bank Women's Board, Midland Hospital, St. John's Episcopal Church Altar guild and as a charter member of Triskeleons.



She was interred at Midland Cemetery at a private service.



Arrangements for Toni have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.

Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019

