Archie Mae Franklin Selby
Archie Mae Franklin Selby, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Bay City, born Sept. 27, 1930, in Omaha, Neb. to the late Jesse and Minnie (Drakeford) Franklin, passed away Sept. 1, 2020, at Community Hospital of Indianapolis. She was 89 years old. Mrs. Selby graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a major in elementary teaching of all subjects, joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority. She had a distinguished career as an elementary teacher for Bay City Public Schools carrying a Permanent Teaching Certificate with the Michigan Department of Education retiring from the classroom in 2003. She was actively involved in community service. She volunteered in Bay City with the League of Women Voters, the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) and at the United Methodist Church.
In 1953 Mrs. Selby married her husband of 51 years, Ralph Irving Selby. Their family was central to her life as she always sought to make her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren strong. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ralph Earl Selby; grandson, Ralph Rahshid Selby; her sisters, Jesse (Franklin) Brinson and LaVerne Franklin; her brothers, William and Donn Franklin; niece, LaVerne Franklin; and nephew, Ronnie Franklin.
She is survived by son, George Franklin Selby; with daughter-in-law, Julie Selby; grandsons, Cole Franklin Selby and Parker Selby; daughter-in-law, Carol (Earl) Selby; her granddaughter, Jamila Selby; and grandson, Mathew Selby; daughter, Myra Selby; with son-in-law, Bruce Curry; their children, Jason Curry and Lauren Curry; daughter, Karen Selby her son Ralph Oscar Selby. She is also survived by her sister, Myra (Franklin) Clemons; her nephew, Billie Clemons; her sister-in-law, Doris (William) Franklin; her nephews, William Franklin, Barry Franklin, Darrell Franklin and Kenneth Franklin; and her niece, Kay Franklin; her niece, Yvonne Brinson; and her niece, Darrlynn Franklin.
A private committal service will be held in Bay City with Pastor P. David Saunders officiating. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delta College Foundation for the Ralph I. and Archie M. Selby Family Scholarship at Delta College www.delta.edu/foundation. For online sentiments: www.trahanfc.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Funeral Chapel
256 N. Madison Avenue
Bay City, MI 48708
(989) 893-6583
