Archie Wickham Sr., 84, of Hope, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was born Sept. 10, 1935 to Archie A. and Audrey (Sharp) Wickham of Beaverton. On March 6, 1954, he was united in marriage to his true love Ruth Shannon in Richfield. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2019.



He was employed as a truck driver for numerous companies before retiring from International Engineering & Manufacturing, Inc. Archie also did lawn and maintenance work, including taking care of the Edenville Cemetery. He loved his western movies (especially John Wayne), collecting pocket knives and enjoyed fishing. He was so proud of his family, especially being the patriarch and to watch his name "Archie" continue through four generations.



Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Archie Jr. (Janis) Wickham and Kenneth (Ronda) Wickham; six grandchildren, Archie III, Melissa, Susan, Grace, Kenneth II and Karen; 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; one grandson; two great-grandchildren; parents; and all of his siblings.



Funeral services for Archie will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at Beaverton Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. He will be laid to rest at New Edenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beaverton Church of the Nazarene Legacy Endowment Fund in memory of Archie Sr. and Ruth Wickham.