Arlene M. VarnerArlene Margaret Varner, 89, of Merrill, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born Dec. 4, 1930 in Lee Township, daughter of the late Alfred E. and Margie D. (Heindel) Poscal. Arlene grew up in Gordonville where she attended elementary school. She graduated from Midland High School in 1948 and then began working as a legal secretary. On Dec. 17, 1949, she married Lawrence V. Varner in Midland. Together they farmed over 100 acres and always had a huge garden which she then canned and froze the produce. She was a 4-H leader for many project areas. Arlene catered many weddings and various events with her beloved sister-in-law Wanda Poscal. Arlene was always known for her delicious yeast rolls and the many dozens of cookies she brought every year to our annual family camping week at South Higgins Lake State Park. She was the Mount Haley Township deputy clerk for 25 years and a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hemlock, where she served in numerous capacities. Arlene volunteered at King's Daughters Home in Midland. Arlene and Larry spent winters in Apache Junction, Ariz. Arlene loved to travel with her last big trip being to Australia and New Zealand.Education was important to Arlene and she spent several years on the Breckenridge School Board. As the mother of 10 children, she encouraged them all to pursue college degrees and was always supportive of their activities and events. She also was very proud of her grandchildren who all attended college as well.Arlene is survived by her children, Margie (James) Dittmer of Beaverton, June (Tad) Eastman of Midland, Van (Anne) Varner of Plymouth, Gregory (Joan) Varner of Breckenridge, Dennis (Lynda) Varner of Merrill, Carol (Tim) Little of Wheeler, Jeannette (Greg) Roehrs of Beaverton, Paul (Linda) Varner of Freeland, Mark (Janet) Varner of Davison, and Christine Varner of Stockbridge; 30 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren with two on the way; and her sister-in-law, Wanda Poscal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Varner; grandson, Aaron Varner; sisters, Lucille (Dorson) Butler and Hazel (Walt) Berlin; and brother, Joseph Poscal.The family would like to thank Meridian Acres and their staff for the compassionate care they gave Arlene.Private graveside services have taken place and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Zion Lutheran Church, 17927 Dice Road, Hemlock, MI 48626 or Breckenridge Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 94, Breckenridge, MI 48615. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.