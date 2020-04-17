Arline M. Robinson

Arline M. Robinson, 79, of Oil City, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Schnepp Senior Care & Rehab Center, St. Louis. She was born July 20, 1940 in Eaton County, the daughter of the late Albert and Aca (Welch) Merritt. Arline M. Merritt married Andrew A. Robinson July 25, 1956 in Oil City. He preceded her in death Oct. 31, 2003. She enjoyed yard sales, fishing, wildlife and her many cats.

Survivors include her sons, Steve and Tamie Robinson of Gladwin, David Robinson of Harrison; grandchildren, Jason and Melissa Robinson, Ryan and Katherine Robinson, Ashley Robinson, Ethan Robinson; six great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Render of Coleman; many nieces and nephews. Arline was also preceded in death by her brother, Leon Merritt; sister, Alberta Dashner; and half-sisters, Verneda Lennox and Doris Williams.

Private funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Jeremy Screws officiating. Burial will take place in Kelly Cemetery, Oil City. Arline's services will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Association.

