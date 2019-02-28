Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold Bartz. View Sign

Arnold Martin Bartz, 85, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Midland, Michigan and Grandville, Ohio passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at home. He was born in Hubbard Lake, Mich. to Senda (Krist) and Emil Bartz. He was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church where was active in the men's choir. He held degrees in physics. He was retired from The Dow Chemical Co. where he was a research scientist. Early in his career he was involved in designing and constructing infrared, ultraviolet and visible spectrometers for analytical lab use at a time when these instruments were not available. Later he built and installed plant stream analyzers using spectroscopic, nuclear, chromatographic and other analytical techniques. He contributed to many specialized instruments used in the manufacture of Styrofoam brand insulation and other Dow products.



Arnie was very involved in the Instrument Society of America, the American Physical Society, Science Fair judging, United Way Board of Directors and held many positions in his churches over the years.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce of 64 years; daughter, Robin (Stan) Motyka of Houston, Texas, Buni DeVault of Alpena, Mich.; and son, Mark (Bonnie) of Essexville, Mich.; also six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



He is survived by sister, Lillian Mondeau; and brother, Gilbert (Barb).



He was preceded in death by brothers, Wilbur and Freeman; sisters, Hertha Larson and Edna Siegert.



This kind, gentle man will be sorely missed by family and friends.



A funeral will be held at a later date.

Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close