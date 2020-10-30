1/
Arthur Dennis Stark
1940 - 2020
Arthur Dennis Stark, 80, of Midland, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at his residence. The son of the late Arthur and Lila Mae (Haley) Stark was born in Midland on April 17, 1940. Dennis served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Dow Corning Corp for over 33 years, retiring in 1996. On Aug. 27, 1966, Dennis married the former Judy K. Allen, and after 45 years of marriage she died on Dec. 19, 2011.
Surviving is his son, Ray (Cheryl) Stark; son-in-law, Mike Terwilliger; his grandchildren whom he enjoyed spending time with, Payton Stark, Riley, Hadyn, Anna, Karis Terwilliger; sister, Janice (Mike) Keenon. In addition to his parents and wife, Dennis was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Terwilliger who died on March 19, 2017; grandson, Brett Terwilliger; and nephew, JP O'Sullivan.
Per the wishes of the family, a private service has taken place and burial was in Homer Township Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com





Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
