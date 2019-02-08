Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Floyd Burlingame. View Sign

Arthur Floyd Burlingame, 88, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 in Brazoria, Texas. He was born in Saginaw, Mich., on March 16, 1930, to the late Henry and Florence (Clark) Burlingame. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and retired as an E-7 chief electronics technician after 21.5 active and 10 inactive years of service. On August 1, 1979 he married Barbara Moyer in Tawas City, Mich. He and Barb owned and operated Fort Twining Restaurant and Bar in Twining, Mich. until her death in 2003. He enjoyed being on the water, fishing, watching baseball and spending time with family. He was a member of the Cedar Springs, American Legion Post #287.



Surviving are his children, David Lee (Luanne), John Jay (Tracy), Theresa Burlingame, Iva (Mike) Cummings, Shelia (Ben) Wilson and Lee (Dale) Snyder; grandchildren, Milissa (Doug) Kurylowicz, Michelle Moore, Rebecca (Jess) Crowder, Cora Pate, Josh (Heather) Dooley, John Jay Burlingame Jr., Sara (Jon) Leiner, Joshua, Megan and Aaron Sotzen, Adam Burlingame and Bethany Snyder; and great-grandchildren, Douglas Kurylowicz, James Middaugh, Cameron and Nikolas Crowder, Beau Coverston and Taylor Stong, Parker Burlingame, Caden Hughes and Alex Leiner, Cole Sotzen, Troy Miller, Luna and Cearus Degen, Kaylie Sotzen and Phoenix Burlingame and great granddaughter Sophia Middaugh; and siblings, Carolyn Johnson, Ted Burlingame, Raleigh Wooley and Shirley Burlingame and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William, John, Clarence (Barb), Jerrold (Joann), Matilda (Louie) Fath, Allie Wooley, Sarah Burlingame; and grandson, Timothy Stong.



A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Midland Nazarene Church, 5700 Jefferson Ave., Midland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the wishes of the family. Full military honors will be presented by the Midland County Veterans.

