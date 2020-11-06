Arthur 'Ross' ThompsonArthur "Ross" Thompson, of Midland, died Monday morning, Nov. 2, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born Jan. 15, 1933 in Detroit, son of the late Arthur Henry and Mildred (Chase) Thompson. Ross grew up in Dearborn and graduated from Fordson High School. While in school, he was on the swim team and later earned a place on the Michigan State University Swim Team. After college, Ross began working for the Detroit Police Department. He later took a position with the Dearborn Police Department before transferring to the Michigan State Police. One of Ross' best attributes to the force was his shooting ability and even won a National Pistol Tournament in the 1950s. After almost a decade of being a police officer in the Detroit area, Ross took a job offer in Midland working for an insulation company. Eventually, circumstances changed, and in 1969, he and his wife Arlene decided to start their own insulation company. It turned into a very profitable business which is still run by his family today.While the family business was an important part of his life, Ross truly enjoyed sailing. Over the years, he and Arlene spent countless hours sailing the Great Lakes and the waters around Maine. One of his greatest accomplishments was in 1991 when he raced his sailboat to Bermuda using only celestial navigation. If Ross was not sailing, he spent his time looking for antique wooden sail and powerboats. He always loved the water and passed that love onto the rest of his family. Although Ross enjoyed sailing and spending time with his family, his life was not complete without the presence of a four-legged companion. Throughout his life, Ross was the best friend of six German Shepherds whom he loved dearly and considered part of his family.Ross is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Arlene (Schultz) Thompson; sons, Mark Thompson and Chuck (Marilyn) Thompson; daughter, Susan Holley; grandchildren, Andrew Thompson, Rachel (Chris) Lefferdink, and Steven (Britt) Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Lefferdink, Piper Lefferdink and Reid Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mildred Thompson.Private graveside services will take place Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Midland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive guests at 819 S. Patterson Road beginning at 2 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.