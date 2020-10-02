Audrey Armstrong
On Sept. 30, 2020, Audrey Elaine Armstrong, 95, of Midland, with family present and singing hymns, went home to be the Lord she loved so dearly. She was born on March 28, 1925 in West Branch, the daughter of the late James and Geneva Sheltrown. She married Richard Thomas Armstrong, Dec. 12, 1942. She attended Midland schools as a youngster, and received her GED at age 35. She then studied to become an LPN and later returned to school full time to become a registered nurse. Audrey retired from Midland Hospital after working in labor and delivery for 35 years. She worked the midnight shift for her entire career, beginning that schedule so she could be home for her sons in the mornings and after school. She was an active member of the Jefferson Avenue Church of God for nearly 50 years.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Richard (2004); seven siblings; son, Jack (Linda K.); and daughter-in-law, Rosalie (Dick). Surviving are two sons, Dick and Barry Armstrong; and daughter-in-law, Linda J.; daughter-in-law, Linda K. Armstrong; and grandchildren, Rick Armstrong, Ann Garland (Armstrong) and husband Tim Garland, Shelly (Armstrong) and husband Jon Miller, Stacie (Armstrong) Huyett, Rebecca (Armstrong) Mulson, and husband Jordan Mulson and Rachel Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Ben and Grace Armstrong, J.W. Huyett, Judah Mulson, Benjamin Mulson and Olive Elaine Mulson.
Audrey - aka Mom, Gram and GG - was generous, loving and lived to serve, often volunteering at the hospital following her retirement. She remained active in aqua size until her late 80s and hosted frequent family and church gatherings in "the barn." A major highlight and life-changing event was a trip to Israel in 1993. Audrey and her late husband Dick had several cross country adventures by motorcycle, camping in a pup tent and also enjoyed a vintage travel trailer for many years. She enjoyed Scrabble and word games on her computer and followed family and friends on Facebook, posting daily scriptures and words of inspiration and encouragement. Her final post was three days before her passing.
"May God wrap His loving arms around you tonight, and give you His peace which surpasses all understanding. To God be the Glory. Amen."
Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Christian Celebration Center in Midland. Long time family friends, Pastor Don Duford and Melvin Hunt will officiate. Audrey's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road, Midland, Monday Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday morning 10-11 a.m. at Christian Celebration Center. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Toni and Trish House Hospice (toniandtrishhouse.org
).