Audrey HirschThe family of Audrey Hirsch wishes to celebrate an extraordinary life well lived. This kind, selfless and amazing woman, born in Cambridge, Mass., mother of four daughters (Cheri, Becky, Susan and Emily), with seven grandchildren (Christine, Amanda, Liz, Kelly, Eric, Nick and Dan), six great-grandchildren (Sawyer, Scout, Stone, Finley, Indigo and Gwen) and a loving wife for 63 years to the late Harvey Hirsch will be missed beyond measure and remain in our hearts forever.Our mom attended Arizona State University and was accomplished in so many areas. Her working career included being a librarian for Grace A. Dow Library, administrative assistant with Dow Corning Corp, and a real-estate agent. Our mom was the co-author with her husband Harvey, of the children's books "A Home for Tandy" and "The Creche of Krakow" (later retitled Grandma's Lost Gift).Our mom enjoyed ice-skating, walking to the "crack and back"," spending time making her famous chocolate chip cookies for grandkids and watching her favorite baseball team, the Tigers. We are so proud to have had Audrey Hirsch as our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and we will always love her and miss her terribly.A private family celebration to be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.