Augusta Oskvarek
Augusta Marie Oskvarek, 96 of Midland, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Candlestone Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 27, 1924 in Midland, daughter of the late Karl and Emerincia Svercek. Augusta attended Waldo School until the 8th grade at which time she began taking on more responsibilities at home. She married Frank Edward Oskvarek on October 11, 1947 and the two shared 64 years together until his death in 2012. Augusta was a woman of faith and a life-long member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church where she also served as a member of the Altar Society. She was fond of gardening and crocheting and enjoyed keeping her mind sharp by completing crossword puzzles. Augusta loved being able to live and work on her farm where she could watch generations of her most cherished family grow.
She is survived by her children, Patricia (George) Kosick, James (Barbara) Oskvarek, Edward (Indira) Oskvarek, Phyllis Oskvarek, Kathryn (James) Hitchock, Frank (Pamela) Oskvarek, and Douglas (Trina) Oskvarek; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Augusta was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Hemmer; brother, John Svercek; sisters, Caroline Tacey, Mary LaLonde, and Josephine Kuehne; brothers-in-law Ted Tacey, Edward LaLonde, and George Kuehne; and sisters-in-law, Helen and Dorothy Svercek.
Private funeral services will take place at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow in Old Calvary Cemetery. A public memorial service will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association
. The family would like to give a heartfelt Thank You to all the care providers at Candlestone Assisted Living for their tremendous support. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.