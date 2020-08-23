Barbara A. Curley

Barbara Ann (Scott) Curley, 82, of Midland, who had passed away Aug. 12, 2020, was the daughter of the late Walter J Scott and the late Treva Marie (Ritenour) Scott. Barbara worked at Rite-Aid of Midland for many years. She enjoyed bingo, gardening, playing cards, baking and spending time with family and friends at family events.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Boyd Jr Curley; 2 sisters, Penny Hinkle and Nikki Haskins; 7 children; 24 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren. Barb and Boyd's 7 children and their spouses are Beth and Mike Letts, Dave, Bill and Sue, Tammi and Mike Long, Linda and John, Jody, Brenda and Joe Clingan.

The Curley family thanks Mid-Michigan Regional Center, Home Healthcare, Hospice, and friends and family for your support. A memorial service will be held at Memorial Gardens at a later date.



