Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann (Hickman) Whisler. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Barb's love of gardening was evident by the lovely flower and vegetable gardens she maintained. Her landscaping won neighborhood awards for beautification in Midland. She briefly lived in Hornell, New York, where she helped her daughter maintain the perennial gardens at her Bed and Breakfast.



Cats were an important part in her life, one of them often accompanied her to work. They eventually made the move to assisted living with her where they were loved and enjoyed by staff and residents.



She is survived by daughters Ann (John) LaVier of Freeland and Sharron (John) Cox of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia; brother Dale (Sandy) Lesh od Mt. Ida, Arizona; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Pat Scheel of Roscommon and Connie Lesh of Midland. Barb was preceded in death by a son Dennis Hickman, brothers Alan Scheel and Gene Lesh, and the father of her children Gerald Hickman. She and Gerald were married for 30 years and remained friends until his death.



Barb donated 1 pint short of 14 gallons of blood through the years. If you are able, please consider donating blood in her honor or making a cash donation to a local blood bank. Donations may also be made the Humane Society.



