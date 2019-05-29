Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Swarthout. View Sign Service Information Templeton Funeral Homes 600 E Court St Paris , IL 61944 (217)-465-4775 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Ionia, the daughter of the late Karl and Margaret (Kurk) Stearns Sr. She married E. Jack Swarthout on March 28, 1953, in Midland, and he survives.



Other survivors include two children, Paul (Nanette) Swarthout of Chesterfield, Mo. and Susan (Dave) Kimbley of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a brother, Karl (Linda) Stearns Jr. of Mason, Mich.; two grandchildren, Jenny Kimbley of Denver, Colo., and Heather (Ralph) Kohlhase of Monument, Colo.; two great-grandchildren, Adam and Scott Kohlhase; a niece, Kathy Hansz of Cheboygan; and a nephew, Ken (Jackie) Stearns of Gainesville, Fla.



Mrs. Swarthout graduated valedictorian from Midland High School in 1948 and earned her bachelor of science in chemistry from Michigan State University in 1952. Later in life, she enjoyed doing post-graduate studies in marketing and copyrighting at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. She was one of the first women to earn membership in the American Chemical Society. When her children were young, Barbara served as a Girl Scouts leader for a number of years. Among her proudest accomplishments was her work through Altrusa of Paris in spearheading and implementing Dolly Parton's Imagination Library for Edgar County. She remained active with the program for many years as a tireless advocate and volunteer. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed stereo photography, gardening, and cooking, and was a talented pianist and accordionist.



For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to HRC - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.



Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Templeton Funeral Home in Paris. Burial will be private in Edgar Cemetery.



