Barbara Holsbeke

Barbara Anne Holsbeke passed away peacefully at her home in Sanford with family at her side, March 26, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born Barbara Anne Rogers on August 29, 1932 in East St. Louis, Ill. to Clarence Edward and Anna Lois (Coder) Rogers.

Barbara graduated from East St. Louis, Ill. High School in 1950 where she was the art editor for her school yearbook. Barb's love for creating all forms of art started young and continued throughout her life. Barb was accomplished in painting, drawing, sculpting, wood carving, calligraphy, gardening, ceramics, sewing, knitting, needlework, charcoal, pastel, colored pencil, wood burning and more. Barb learned to love card games at an early age and passed that love on to her children and grandchildren. Barb married Jack Upchurch on Feb. 3, 1951, and with their four children, lived in various states across the South before settling in Midland, Michigan in 1971. Following Jack's death in 1984, Barb met and then married Fred Holsbeke in 1986. Barb and Fred moved to Sanford in 1989 where they lived together until Fred's death in 2017. They were very involved in activities and volunteering at the Sanford Senior Center for many decades.

In addition to her loving parents, Barbara had siblings, Buster (Betty) Rogers, Skip (Norma) Rogers, Mary (Gene) Bamert; four children, Becky (Rob) Crawshaw, Brent Upchurch, Susan (Gary) Noel, Tim (Tammy) Upchurch; three stepsons, Greg Holsbeke, Mark Holsbeke, Doug Holsbeke and their spouses; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Per Barbara's request, she will be cremated, and did not want services to be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Sanford Senior Center 989-687-7888, 3243 N. West River Road, Sanford, MI 48657. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.





