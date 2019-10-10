Barbara J. (Coates) Bensch, 78, of Midland, died Oct. 8, 2019 at University of Michigan Hospitals in Ann Arbor. She was born Jan. 14, 1941 in Midland, daughter of the late Dewey and Nina (Price) Coates.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Martin E. Bensch; and sister, Linda K. (Coates) Anger; plus many nieces and nephews as well as special nephew, Mike Mott.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Holderied, Marion Short, Helen LaVier and Mary Jane Coates.
No services are planned per Barbara's wishes. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the or the