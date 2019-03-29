Barbara J. Crampton, 77, of Coleman, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with her family by her side, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She was born Feb. 23, 1942 in Flint the daughter of Elwin and Clarissa (Anderson) Gidley. Barbara J. Gidley married Danny B. Crampton May 27, 1961 in Midland. He preceded her in death July 3, 2005. Barb was a Coleman Community School bus driver for 25 years; she also drove for the Michigan Trail Rider's Association for more than 20 years. Barb started Tall in the Saddle, a Midland handicap horseback riding program.



Survivors include her sons, Mike and Rebecca Crampton of Coleman, Mitch Crampton and Sherry Allen of North Bradley; grandchildren, Abby and Don Potter, Emily and Chad Smedley, Micca Crampton, Melvin Mullett; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Austin, Donnie; mother, Clarissa Gidley of Midland; sister, Pat and Jess Clark of Midland. She was also preceded in death by her father, Elwin; and sister, Madeline.



Funeral and committal services will be held 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Kris Remington officiating. Burial will take place in Geneva Community Cemetery, North Bradley. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. until the time of services.