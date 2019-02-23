Barbara Jean Rider, 91, of Maple City, formerly of Lake City and Midland, passed away with family by her side Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at the Maple Valley Nursing Home near Maple City.
Memorial services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Young-Holdship Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Lake City Cemetery.
To share condolences, memories, or view a complete obituary please visit www.Young-Holdship.com
