Barbara J. Sischo, 86, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by her loved ones, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. She was born May 13, 1932, the daughter of Ernest and Viola (Merkle) Cronk in Gladwin. She was united in marriage to her true love Jack Sischo on Nov. 13, 1948, in Gladwin. He preceded her in death in 1996. Barbara was a homemaker, residing in Gladwin County her entire life. She was a past Buckeye Township Trustee and was an avid reader and painter.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tim (Deb) Sischo of Gladwin, Ty Sischo of Berkley, Jacque Monville (Tom Schick), Jamie (Jon) Lowe of Coleman; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Foutch of Gladwin; sister-in-law, Roseanne Cronk of Gladwin. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Robert and James Cronk; sister-in-law, Lee Ann Cronk.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Charles Campbell on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gladwin County Animal Shelter. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com