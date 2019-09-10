Barbara M. (Howell) Johnson, 79, of Midland, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Pinecrest Farms in Midland. Barbara was born Sept. 22, 1939 in Saginaw, daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret (Pickell) Howell. She grew up in Saginaw and was a graduate of Saginaw High School. On June 30, 1973, she married Donald Johnson in Saginaw at United Pentecostal Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2000. She worked for many years as a secretary for various businesses. Barbara and Don also owned and operated The Donut Shoppe in Mart Moderne Shopping Plaza. She was a woman of faith and a longtime member of Saginaw Valley United Pentecostal Church in Bridgeport. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and decorating cakes. Barbara and Donald loved to travel, especially to Shipshewana and to their favorite places of all, Mackinaw City and Mackinac Island.
Surviving is her brother, Leonard (Ruth) Howell; niece and nephews; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and wonderful friends, especially Sue McWethy. In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Howell; sister, Mary Gregory; and brother-in-law, Clifford Gregory.
Funeral services for Barbara will take place at 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Saginaw Valley United Pentecostal Church, 7877 Bell Road, Birch Run, MI 48415 with Pastor Kevin Leaman officiating. Barbara's family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Family Life Radio https://www.myflr.org/
. Envelopes will be available at the visitation.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland.