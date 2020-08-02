Barbara K. BedenBarbara K. Beden, of Midland, formerly of Freeland, passed away early Friday morning, July 31, 2020 at Colonial Villa in Midland after a lengthy illness at the age of 90. Barbara was born May 4, 1930 in Saginaw to the late Ernest M. and Clara M. (Hallmann) Plant and she has resided in this area all of her life. Barbara enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing, collecting dolls, doll houses and doll house furniture. On June 29, 1968 Barbara married Ted R. Beden. He preceded her in death on June 9, 2003.Barbara is survived by her brother, Ernest (Barbara) Plant II of Frankenmuth; nieces and nephews, Ellen (Chad) Hart of Kannapolis, N.C., Laura (Bryon) Gruesbeck of St. Charles, Mo., Ernest M. Plant III and his friend Sheri of Midland, Eric (Jill) Plant of Bridgeport, Kathy (William "Leo") Johnroe, Nova (Scott) Heiss, Lance Beden, Colleen (John) Massarelli, Ron Poling, Tracey (Larry) Tambussi, Karla Beden; and great-nieces and -nephews, Jennifer and Carson Hart, Rachel and Megan Gruesbeck, Sawyer Plant; and several cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by an older brother, Harvey Plant; and a niece, Pam Poling.Committal services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Chapel Hill Mausoleum, Freeland. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Residential Hospice, Lapeer, Colonial Villa, Midland or the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements by Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Homes, Inc., 310 E. Washington St. Freeland, MI 48623-0362.