Barbara LaVierBarbara Jean LaVier, 84, of Midland, died early Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her four loving daughters. She was born May 26, 1935 in Midland, daughter of the late Harold and Pearl (Westendorf) Babcock. She attended Midland Public Schools where she met her future husband Russell "Buster" LaVier. They were married on April 18, 1953, and together spent 65 wonderful years until his passing in 2018. Barbara worked as a hairdresser at Helen's Beauty Shop for many years. She took great pride in doing Buster Burgers at the Sanford American Legion, which benefited veterans. She was also a wonderful care giver for her family, especially for Buster in his later years. She enjoyed trips to the casino, but her true passion in life was being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.She is survived by her daughters, Doris LaVier, Vicki (Mike) Gray, Tammie (Rick) Limmer, and Jo (Ron Colvin) Ortman; grandchildren, Thomas (Angie) Demski, Tara (Jerry) Mitchell, Mark (Colleen) Dempsey, Catherine (Kyle) Edler, Russell (Mandy) Limmer, Jim Bluemer, Jessica Rose, Cory (Kati) Ortman; and her great-grandchildren, Michael, Ella, Morgyn, Jaylin, Joseph, Tiffany, Charlie, Carson, Dayna and CJ and their loving friend Buddy.She is also survived by her two brothers, George Babcock, and Gary (Phyllis) Babcock. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, H. Dexter Babcock and his wife Mary; sister in-law, Elaine; son-in-law, Doug LaVier; and three great grandsons, Alexander, Brandon and Caleb.Her family would like to thank Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice for their generous support during this time and especially thanks to Shannon for the beautiful songs you would sing to mom. You were such a comfort to her.Cremation has taken place for Barb. Arrangements and cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland.