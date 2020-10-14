1/1
{ "" }
Barbara May Zimmerman, 89, of Midland, passed away Oct. 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Detroit on May 20, 1931 to Jens and Bernadette (De Guise) Christensen.
Relocating to Midland, Barb worked at Kroger's for 25 years. After retirement, she pursued her passion for art and enjoyed a successful career as an artist. She was an active member of the Midland Water Media Society and the Midland Artist Guild for many years. She showed her creations throughout Michigan including Art Prize in Grand Rapids. She volunteered at MidMichigan Health Gift Shop and the Midland Center for the Arts. Barb enjoyed gardening and was a great cook and baker, among so many other talents.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Erik and Abby Zimmerman of Midland; her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and David Zwingelberg of Denver, Colo.; along with grandchildren, Sunshine, Luke, Kayden, Kaylee and Kylan; and niece, Jamee Flock of Northport.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Alfred Zimmerman. She will be missed by her family and many friends in Midland and the art community.
There will be a private service per her wishes in the spring.
Donations can be made to the Creative 360 Center in Midland or the Arbor Foundation.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Zimmerman family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
