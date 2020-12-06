Barbara Ropp
Barbara Ann Ropp, 80, of Midland passed away Friday, December 04, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Barbara was born in Colchester, England in January, 1940, daughter of the late Fredrick and Elizabeth (Douglas) Janaway. She moved to London, England when she was very young and stayed in a convent while her father fought in World War II. In 1964, she moved to the United States and became a US citizen. She was married to Jerry Finney and they had one child, Roger. In 1976, Barbara married Lloyd Ropp and they were married for 18 years.
She loved the outdoors and going for long drives to see the beauty of Northern Michigan. She was especially fond of Mackinaw Island and Tawas. Barbara was an impressive rummage sale connoisseur who loved talking to the people as much as negotiating a good deal.
She loved to socialize, liked jokes and enjoyed making people laugh. She made friends very easily and left a definite lasting impression. She was particularly proud of her British heritage and loved all things England.
Surviving is her son, Roger Finney, and his wife Barb of Commerce and two grandchildren, Jake Finney and Tyler Finney. She is also survived by her friend Don Kroczaleski who took exceptionally good care of her. In addition to her parents, Barbara Ropp was preceded in death by her sisters Pamala, Margaret and Joan.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living for their care of Barbara during the past 12 months.
Please join us celebrating her life Thursday afternoon December 10, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler Street, Midland MI. Visitation is from Noon – 2:00pm with services starting at 2:00pm.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Salvation Army, (https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midlandMI/
)