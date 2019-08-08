Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Schmitt. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Blessed Sacrament Church 3109 Swede Ave. View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Blessed Sacrament Church 3109 Swede Ave. View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Barbara was born Feb. 2, 1955 in Hammond, Ind., the daughter of John Schmitt and Marion (Mattes) Schmitt. She attended Blessed Sacrament and Regina thru the 10th grade and graduated from Midland High School in 1973. She was an active cosmetologist for over 40 years with loyal cliental visiting her for over 30 years. She also held a degree in elementary education from the



Barbara was preceded in death by her father, John Aloysius Schmitt. She is survived by her mother, Marion Victoria Schmitt; and 10 siblings, Karyn Schmitt, Bob (Nancy) Schmitt, Joanne (Ted) Pioszak, Tom (Jean-Marie) Schmitt, Jacquelyn (Todd) Spencer, David Schmitt, John (Kathy) Schmitt, Kris Schmitt, Mike Schmitt, and Mark (Monica) Schmitt. She is also survived by 26 nieces and nephews and 20 great-nieces and nephews. She had four cats (Hunter, Sidney, Sasha and Sophia) to keep her company and treated them as her own children.



Barb held a strong bond to the Catholic faith and her relationship with God was very important to her. She kept Him at her side throughout her battle and now He holds her hand on her journey home. She had many friends who supported her including close friends Mary Ann (Wazny) Miller and Judy (Weeks) Grzenia who as a group call themselves the "Three Musketeers" after they met in Sister Pierre's first grade class at Blessed Sacrament. The three made a pact to get together a few years ago to see each other monthly to support each other thru difficult times



Barb was very active in her happy life as she was:



A creative story teller who loved telling ongoing sagas to her siblings, nieces and nephews.



An enthusiastic project starter to her many nieces and nephews. Every holiday was an escape for her to spend her time with them carving pumpkins, decorating eggs, playing games or making cookies.



A writer in and an editor of various books and technical papers.



Very active in soccer, yoga and earned a black belt in Karate.



Barb was also a well-established playwright with the Village Players of Birmingham, Mich. since 2010. She considered this place her second family and wrote numerous one-act and 10-minute plays over the years. In 2014, one of her play "On the Line" was produced into a short film. Her latest play "Family Portrait" was performed in July of 2019.



Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3109 Swede Ave. Father Robert Howe will officiate the service. Her family will receive friends at the church at 12 p.m. until the time of the service and a luncheon will commence after the service to share stories of Barbara's beautiful life.



Memorials/Donations may be offered in memory of Barb Schmitt to:



Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund



Towsley Building



4201 Campus Ridge Drive



Suite 1275



Midland, MI 48640



Or to



The Village Players of Birmingham



34660 Woodward Avenue



Birmingham, MI 48009. Phone: 248-644-2075



Email:



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Barbara Marie Schmitt, 64, of Royal Oak, formerly of Midland, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at Brittany Manor after a long battle with cancer. She fought hard and lived a bright life until her fight ended.Barbara was born Feb. 2, 1955 in Hammond, Ind., the daughter of John Schmitt and Marion (Mattes) Schmitt. She attended Blessed Sacrament and Regina thru the 10th grade and graduated from Midland High School in 1973. She was an active cosmetologist for over 40 years with loyal cliental visiting her for over 30 years. She also held a degree in elementary education from the University of Michigan and utilized her skill set to write for a number of advertisement agencies.Barbara was preceded in death by her father, John Aloysius Schmitt. She is survived by her mother, Marion Victoria Schmitt; and 10 siblings, Karyn Schmitt, Bob (Nancy) Schmitt, Joanne (Ted) Pioszak, Tom (Jean-Marie) Schmitt, Jacquelyn (Todd) Spencer, David Schmitt, John (Kathy) Schmitt, Kris Schmitt, Mike Schmitt, and Mark (Monica) Schmitt. She is also survived by 26 nieces and nephews and 20 great-nieces and nephews. She had four cats (Hunter, Sidney, Sasha and Sophia) to keep her company and treated them as her own children.Barb held a strong bond to the Catholic faith and her relationship with God was very important to her. She kept Him at her side throughout her battle and now He holds her hand on her journey home. She had many friends who supported her including close friends Mary Ann (Wazny) Miller and Judy (Weeks) Grzenia who as a group call themselves the "Three Musketeers" after they met in Sister Pierre's first grade class at Blessed Sacrament. The three made a pact to get together a few years ago to see each other monthly to support each other thru difficult timesBarb was very active in her happy life as she was:A creative story teller who loved telling ongoing sagas to her siblings, nieces and nephews.An enthusiastic project starter to her many nieces and nephews. Every holiday was an escape for her to spend her time with them carving pumpkins, decorating eggs, playing games or making cookies.A writer in and an editor of various books and technical papers.Very active in soccer, yoga and earned a black belt in Karate.Barb was also a well-established playwright with the Village Players of Birmingham, Mich. since 2010. She considered this place her second family and wrote numerous one-act and 10-minute plays over the years. In 2014, one of her play "On the Line" was produced into a short film. Her latest play "Family Portrait" was performed in July of 2019.Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3109 Swede Ave. Father Robert Howe will officiate the service. Her family will receive friends at the church at 12 p.m. until the time of the service and a luncheon will commence after the service to share stories of Barbara's beautiful life.Memorials/Donations may be offered in memory of Barb Schmitt to:Pardee Cancer Treatment FundTowsley Building4201 Campus Ridge DriveSuite 1275Midland, MI 48640Or toThe Village Players of Birmingham34660 Woodward AvenueBirmingham, MI 48009. Phone: 248-644-2075Email: [email protected] Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Directors.

Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close