Barbara Spencer
Barbara Spencer
Barbara Jean Spencer, 80, of Midland, died Monday morning, Aug. 24, 2020, at Stratford Pines in Midland.
She was born Feb. 25, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and E. Mattie (Goodin) King. On Jan. 21, 1965, she married Asa Spencer in Toledo, Ohio, he preceded her in death in 2007. Barbara was a homemaker, taking care of her children. She enjoyed cooking for everyone in her family, bingo, trips to the casino and family camping trips. She had a special place in her heart for all animals, especially her Siamese cat and Boston bulldogs. She will be dearly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Spencer (special friend Vickie), Kris Spencer, Michelle Carillo, Mike Andrews, and Royce Dean. She is also survived by children, Phillip (Debbie) Spencer and Carol (Don) Manary; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband Asa, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Andrews; son, Butch Spencer; grandmother, Maude Duff; and daughter-in-law, Sue Spencer.
Private funeral services for Barbara will take place 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., with burial to take place in Pinegrove Cemetery in Freeland. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service. Those wishing to live stream the service may do so via Barbara's obituary page at wswfh.com beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County.



Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
