1/1
Barnard "Barney" Howard Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barnard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barnard 'Barney' Howard Jr.
Barnard "Barney" Howard Jr., 76, of Sanford, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Barney was born June 22, 1944 the son of Barnard and Margaret (Wicker) Howard Sr. He married Judy Ingram on May 22, 1965. Barney worked for Midland Dow Corning Corp for 34 years. He enjoyed golfing and was a bit of an amateur photographer. Barney enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, but really loved watching the grandchildren and kids of extended family and friends play soccer, basketball, wrestling, baseball, rowing and track and cross country.
Barney is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Jeffery Howard of Sanford and Carla (Mike) Krieger of Greenville; grandchildren, MacKenzi (Tyler) Nowak, and Joesi, Maison, Lyndsi and Addison Krieger; brother, Lyle (Vonalee) Howard of Shepherd; brother and sisters-in-law, Ralph (Linda) Ingram, Mary Jane Mullet, Joyce White, Donna Sponseller, and Janet (Richard) Haynes all of Mount Pleasant; lifelong friends, Duane and Kathy Mosher; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barney was preceded by both his parents; and sister, Barbara Howard.
Services for Barney will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at Midland Christian Church at 1264 E. Isabella Road with Vince Coccaro officiating. There will be visitation on Tuesday, July 14 at Midland Christian Church from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Memorials can be made on behalf of Barney to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Midland Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Midland Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Midland Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Service
11:00 AM
Midland Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 10, 2020
Barney was a great friend and neighbor and co-worker for many years. we had many good times bowling, snowmobiling, partying and just hanging out with our friends. He will be missed.
Ron Lothian
Friend
July 9, 2020
What a very special man and always a smile And a very big heart
Janett Jackson and family
Friend
July 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Alan and Lisa Hughes
Friend
July 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Alan and Lisa Hughes
Friend
July 9, 2020
O sorry for the loss of your brother Lyle & Vonalee. You are in my thoughts & prayers.
Diane, Purtill,Strahota
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved