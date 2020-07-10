Barnard 'Barney' Howard Jr.

Barnard "Barney" Howard Jr., 76, of Sanford, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Barney was born June 22, 1944 the son of Barnard and Margaret (Wicker) Howard Sr. He married Judy Ingram on May 22, 1965. Barney worked for Midland Dow Corning Corp for 34 years. He enjoyed golfing and was a bit of an amateur photographer. Barney enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, but really loved watching the grandchildren and kids of extended family and friends play soccer, basketball, wrestling, baseball, rowing and track and cross country.

Barney is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Jeffery Howard of Sanford and Carla (Mike) Krieger of Greenville; grandchildren, MacKenzi (Tyler) Nowak, and Joesi, Maison, Lyndsi and Addison Krieger; brother, Lyle (Vonalee) Howard of Shepherd; brother and sisters-in-law, Ralph (Linda) Ingram, Mary Jane Mullet, Joyce White, Donna Sponseller, and Janet (Richard) Haynes all of Mount Pleasant; lifelong friends, Duane and Kathy Mosher; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barney was preceded by both his parents; and sister, Barbara Howard.

Services for Barney will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at Midland Christian Church at 1264 E. Isabella Road with Vince Coccaro officiating. There will be visitation on Tuesday, July 14 at Midland Christian Church from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Memorials can be made on behalf of Barney to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



