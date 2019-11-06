Barry A. Bliss, 59, of Farwell and formerly of Bay City and Midland, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. The son of the late James H. Bliss and Florence T. Margeson was born in Woburn, Mass., April 4, 1960. Barry owned and operated Bliss Painting Co. for many years. He helped many people in the mental health field and worked with troubled youth. Barry was a much respected member of Alcoholics Anonymous and had 23 years in the program.



Surviving is his wife of 26 years, the former Patricia C. McNulty whom he married on April 3, 1998 in Bay City; children, Sgt. Brandon (Liz) Bliss, Lindsay Bliss, Shaun Bliss, Megan Bliss; grandchildren, Bentley, Grayson, Gabriella, Stevie Jo; siblings, Dennis Bliss, James Bliss, Amy Bentley, and Billy Margeson; uncle, Mike (Linda) Bliss.



He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Pamela Machtel; father-in-law, Michael (Marcia) McNulty; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law.



Funeral services for Barry will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Private interment will be in Homer Township Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.