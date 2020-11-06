1/2
Beatrice H. Storr
Beatrice H. Storr
Beatrice H. Storr, 91, of Grand Haven and formerly of Midland, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Grand Pines Assisted Living Center. She was born October 10, 1929 in Dearborn to Lyle and Louise (Gall) Hadley. On September 22, 1956 she married Merle "Allen" Storr and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2013. Beatrice was a 1947 graduate of Dearborn High School and attended Michigan State University. She was an avid gardener, she enjoyed reading, politics, day trips around Michigan with her family, shopping, cooking, baking, history, especially history about the British, listening to classical music and animals, dogs were her favorite. She enjoyed going to the Midland Symphony, Holland Symphony and the West Michigan Symphony.
She is survived by her three children, Cliff (Lucia) Storr of DeWitt, Mich., Bill Storr of Green, Ohio and Nancy Storr of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren, Ethan and Kelsey; siblings, Maxine "Teeney" McKenzie, and Neil (Nancy) Hadley; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Thomas McKenzie.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services for Beatrice will be private. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Beatrice may be given to the Harbor Humane Society or The Holland Symphony. Please sign the family online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. The family is being served by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.

Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 6, 2020.
