Beatrice Mae "Bea" Reisinger, 84, of Midland, passed away peacefully July 8, 2019. She was born May 17, 1935 in Saginaw, daughter of the late George Henry and Dorothy (Fassezke) Quinn. She grew up in Grayling before venturing out on her own. Bea was an amazing woman overcoming various obstacles throughout her life. Even when times were tough, she always found a way to pull through with her quick wit, sense of humor and faith. Her belief and trust in the Lord was very important and could always take solace in her church community. Bea loved to sing and found a home for her voice as a member of the Sweet Adeline's for over 50 years. Her tenacious spirit made her a commendable opponent when it came to playing Rummikub, 500 Rummy or any other card game she enjoyed. Bea was always kind and was loved as much by others as she loved them. She will be greatly missed by many.
Bea is survived by her children, Tim (Nancy), John, Dan (Teresa), Theresa and Janet (Bill); step children, Alan (Jaye), Mark (Shelia), Bruce (Char), and Jane; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Reisinger; sons, Mike and Brian; and daughter, Patricia.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 2417 Abbott Road, with Pastor Megan Crouch officiating. Bea's family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Timothy Lutheran Church. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.