Beatrice Ann Morgan, 60, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at her residence at Pinecrest Farm, Midland. Born April 4, 27, 1959, she was the daugher of William and Lorena Morgan. Her brothers are Harley Morgan of Butler, Ind., Larry Morgan (deceased), George Morgan of Rock Hill, S.C. and Edward Morgan Kronewitter of Saranac, Mich.
Beatrice graduated from Ionia High School in 1978. After moving to Midland in 1984, she was employed by Kinder Kare, the Arnold Center and Sears.
A memorial service will take place at Wheeler Road Church of Christ on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 2 p.m.