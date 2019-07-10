Belinda S. Foor, 52, of Des Plaines, Ill., passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services for Belinda will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Midland City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home on Thursday from 5–7 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilsonmiller.com
. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's paper.