Belinda S. Foor

Service Information
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-839-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
Obituary
Belinda S. Foor, 52, of Des Plaines, Ill., passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services for Belinda will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Midland City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home on Thursday from 5–7 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilsonmiller.com. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's paper.
Published in Midland Daily News on July 10, 2019
