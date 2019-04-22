Belva Jean Mitchell, 73, of Midland, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1945, in Mount Pleasant, daughter of the late Francis and Anita Boursaw. On Aug. 31, 1980, Belva married Larry "Lee" Mitchell, and they shared 33 loving years together.



Belva, along with playing the guitar and singing with her daughters, had a great love for music. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family very much.Belva is survived by her daughters Anita Marie Plater and Betty Jo Toronjo; stepson Larry (Krysti) Mitchell; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.Belva is predeceased by her husband Larry "Lee" Mitchell; daughter Gina Barrett; brothers and sisters William Boursaw, Robert Boursaw, Betty Laughton, Bert Boursaw, and Marietta Boursaw; Belva's family will greet friends at Smith-Miner Funeral Home, 2700 West Wackerly Street, Midland, from 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 until time of service at 11 a.m. with Jerry Beebeofficiating. There will be a burial to immediately follow at Homer Township Cemetery.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Jude's Hospital.