Ben Burwick, 58, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 18, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor. Ben was born Oct. 16, 1961 to the late Ellen Sherwood Burwick and Arnold Burwick. He married the love of his life, Kathy Bloom, Sept. 18, 2004. Ben was proudly employed by Sugar Construction. Ben enjoyed camping, grilling, watching Nascar and spending time with his family. Ben will be remembered for his bold sense of humor and his willingness to help anyone he could. Fifteen years was not long enough together as Ben and Kathy had many plans for the future in the years to come.



He is survived by the love of his life, Kathy; stepdaughters, Shianne (Nick) Bowers, Dakota (Blake) David, Kristin Cabala; and grandchildren, MacKenzie, Keaton and Kenna whom he loved like his own. Ben was able to help many others through the Gift of Life program. For those who wish to express their sympathy and show their support for the family, there will be a memorial dinner in the banquet hall at the Midland Eagles, 2934 E. Monroe, Midland on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 5-10 p.m.