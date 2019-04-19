Obituary Guest Book View Sign





The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. A funeral Mass for Bernard will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass. A luncheon will be held at Leaton United Methodist Church. His ashes will be interred in Memorial Gardens Cemetery on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a hospice nursing scholarship. Envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home. Bernard was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Mount Pleasant, son of the late Joseph Peter and Eva Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Smith. Bernard proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 during the



Bernard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joann; three children, Kendra Beard of Canadian Lakes, Blair (Nancy) Smith of Plainwell and Rochelle (Lee) Siler of Merrill; six grandchildren, Andrea Smith and Rob Sursely, and Frederick, Thomas, Jonathan and Joshua Siler; granddaughter-in-law, Megan Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Alyssa, Logan, Bailey, Leo, Kohler, David and Luke; and in-laws, Jean (Bruce) Sabin of Edmore and Lois (Edgar) Mayer of Leaton. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Gabrielle Smith and Andrew Smith; and nine siblings, Edward Smith, Gretchen David, Lenora Allgire, Alice "Kate" Breuer, Josephine Cuthbert, Freida Price, Lyle Smith, Earl Smith and Mary Lou Smith. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book, please visit Bernard Smith , 86, of Shepherd, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Woodland Hospice House.The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. A funeral Mass for Bernard will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass. A luncheon will be held at Leaton United Methodist Church. His ashes will be interred in Memorial Gardens Cemetery on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a hospice nursing scholarship. Envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home. Bernard was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Mount Pleasant, son of the late Joseph Peter and Eva Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Smith. Bernard proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 during the Korean Conflict . On May 14, 1960, Bernard married Joann Muterspaugh at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A graduate of Shepherd High School, Bernard was employed as a master plumber, pipefitter and welder at The Dow Chemical Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1986. Some of his favorite pastimes were cooking, camping, snowmobiling and dancing. Known as a neighbor who would help fix anything, Bernard truly loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He rarely missed the opportunity to attend one their sporting events.Bernard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joann; three children, Kendra Beard of Canadian Lakes, Blair (Nancy) Smith of Plainwell and Rochelle (Lee) Siler of Merrill; six grandchildren, Andrea Smith and Rob Sursely, and Frederick, Thomas, Jonathan and Joshua Siler; granddaughter-in-law, Megan Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Alyssa, Logan, Bailey, Leo, Kohler, David and Luke; and in-laws, Jean (Bruce) Sabin of Edmore and Lois (Edgar) Mayer of Leaton. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Gabrielle Smith and Andrew Smith; and nine siblings, Edward Smith, Gretchen David, Lenora Allgire, Alice "Kate" Breuer, Josephine Cuthbert, Freida Price, Lyle Smith, Earl Smith and Mary Lou Smith. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.CharlesRLux.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close