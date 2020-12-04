1/1
Bernard Tracy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Tracy
Bernard Joseph Tracy, age 80, died in his home Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 after a multiple years long battle with cancer. Bernie was born March 27, 1940 to John and Gertrude Tracy and attended Midland schools, graduating in 1957.
Bernie is survived by two brothers, Steven (Rei-Li) Tracy of Midland and Pat (Carol) of Sanford, two children, Michael
(Rachel) Tracy and Teresa (Robert) Carr. Bernie had four loving grandchildren, Tyler (Kristen) Tracy, Christina (Joshua) Mahan, Rayce Carr and Aubrey Carr. In addition, Bernie recently became a great grandfather to Tucker (Tyler) Tracy.
Bernie was preceded in death by three brothers, Terry, John, and Tom Tracy and a sister, Gertrude.
Bernie enlisted and served in the United States Army from 1958 - 1961 achieving the rank of Sergeant. After serving abroad in Germany for 31 months, he returned to Michigan where he continued to serve and eventually retired from the 1460th Transportation Company of the Michigan National Guard in March of 2000. His family and his country will always be grateful for his service. Bernie worked many years in the automotive industry, retiring for Evart products and was a barber in both Detroit and Evart, Ml.
Bernie's experience in the Army played a very important role in his life. He frequently pointed out that the Army taught him the value of discipline, teamwork, and investing in a cause larger than himself. Bernie retired to his land on 195th Avenue in Reed City, Ml where he enjoyed family and get togethers, annual deer hunting competitions and taking care of the many animals in his life. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and was a big supporter of educating the masses through the Michigan Lottery.
Due to the overreaching Covid-19 restrictions placed up the citizens of Michigan, a celebration of Bernie's life will be held in the spring.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved