Bernard TracyBernard Joseph Tracy, age 80, died in his home Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 after a multiple years long battle with cancer. Bernie was born March 27, 1940 to John and Gertrude Tracy and attended Midland schools, graduating in 1957.Bernie is survived by two brothers, Steven (Rei-Li) Tracy of Midland and Pat (Carol) of Sanford, two children, Michael(Rachel) Tracy and Teresa (Robert) Carr. Bernie had four loving grandchildren, Tyler (Kristen) Tracy, Christina (Joshua) Mahan, Rayce Carr and Aubrey Carr. In addition, Bernie recently became a great grandfather to Tucker (Tyler) Tracy.Bernie was preceded in death by three brothers, Terry, John, and Tom Tracy and a sister, Gertrude.Bernie enlisted and served in the United States Army from 1958 - 1961 achieving the rank of Sergeant. After serving abroad in Germany for 31 months, he returned to Michigan where he continued to serve and eventually retired from the 1460th Transportation Company of the Michigan National Guard in March of 2000. His family and his country will always be grateful for his service. Bernie worked many years in the automotive industry, retiring for Evart products and was a barber in both Detroit and Evart, Ml.Bernie's experience in the Army played a very important role in his life. He frequently pointed out that the Army taught him the value of discipline, teamwork, and investing in a cause larger than himself. Bernie retired to his land on 195th Avenue in Reed City, Ml where he enjoyed family and get togethers, annual deer hunting competitions and taking care of the many animals in his life. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and was a big supporter of educating the masses through the Michigan Lottery.Due to the overreaching Covid-19 restrictions placed up the citizens of Michigan, a celebration of Bernie's life will be held in the spring.