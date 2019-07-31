Bernice Duel (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-631-2292
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Obituary
Bernice M. Duel, 87, of Midland, died at Riverside, Monday morning, July 29, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born Oct. 29, 1931 in Midland, daughter of the late Norman and Clarabelle (Varner) Carter Sr. She has been a lifelong resident of Midland, and on July 8, 1950 she married Billy L. Duel. She was an active member of the Community Of Christ Church. She loved music, playing piano and organ for church services, and was a member of the church choir. She worked in the church kitchen luncheons, and she shared her joy of baking with family and friends, in the beautiful wedding cakes she created.

She will be missed by her children, Gerald (Lois) Duel of Winter Haven, Fla., Diane (Alan) Papendick, Sandra Kerr and Allen Duel, all of Midland; grandchildren, Donald (Courtney) Hulce, Brian (Becky) Papendick, Theresa (Rob) Drysdale, Kari (Erick) Santos, and Michael Kerr; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; son, Thomas; and grandchildren, Abigail and Darth.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Elders Sue and Randy Rausch will officiate, with graveside burial rites in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the March of Dimes Remembrance of Abigail and Darth Papendick.
Published in Midland Daily News on July 31, 2019
