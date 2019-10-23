Bernice P. Miller, 93, of Perrinton, previously of Coleman, died at home, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1926 in Gladwin County, the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Romatz) Rydman. Bernice P. Rydman married Walter W. Miller in Coleman Oct. 25, 1946. He died March 2, 1994. She retired from Coleman Community Schools where she was employed as a teacher. Bernice enjoyed reading, quilting and being with her family. She was a member of the Gladwin Post 7303 Ladies Auxiliary where she had the distinction of being the longest living member.



Survivors include her sister, Barbara Bailer; brother, Lawrence and JoMac Rydman; sisters-in-law, Minnie Childs, June Moyer, Mable Shepherd; brother-in-law, Arthur Miller; children, Kathleen and Richard Avery, Bryan and Kathy Miller, Shawn and David Kiley, Christy and John Phillips; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Coleman Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Scott Hayes officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Friday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to Midland County Cancer Services.