Mr. Kozakiewicz, age 91, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 5, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region. Bernie was born in Bay City, Michigan on September 18, 1928 to the late Frank and Sophie (Mikosz) Kozakiewicz. He married the late Jane G. McCure in St. Hyacinth Church on June 10, 1950 and she preceded him in death on January 16, 2018.Bernie was employed by Dow Chemical for 38 years as a research manager and traveled abroad extensively throughout his work career. After retirement, he then worked as a consultant for the Three Rivers Corporation. He was a hard working man with a sense of humor who built a home and cabin for his family and enjoyed being out of doors deer hunting and trout fishing. Bernie liked to cook, play cards, make his own wine, plant trees, grow a vegetable garden and cut the firewood that was used to heat the family home and cabin. He was considered a "Jack of all Trades" doing volunteer work for St. Hyacinth Church, Created for Caring, and helped to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. He especially enjoyed golfing and trips to the casino with his wife Jane and making eggrolls and pierogis with his grandchildren.Living to cherish his memory are his children, Karen Kozak, Patrick Kozakiewicz, Daniel (Sarah) Kozakiewicz; grandchildren, Nathan (Cindy Forester) Caspers, Nicole (Vitek) Nedoma, Emily, Michael, Monica Kozakiewicz; and sister, Sally A. Revard Ertel. Besides his parents and wife, Bernie was also preceded in death by his son, David A. Kozakiewicz; his grandson, Eric Kozakiewicz; and siblings, Michael, Louis, Wanda, Edward, Henry, Victoria, Virginia, and Theresa.The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish – St. Hyacinth Church, 1515 Cass Ave., Bay City, MI 48708. Fr. Rick Filary will preside with entombment in St. Patrick Mausoleum. Friends may call upon the family at Ambrose Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and at church on Thursday after 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. A Parish Vigil Service will be held Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials in Bernie's honor to Habitat for Humanity or Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish.

