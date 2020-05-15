Berniece W. Potter
Berniece W. Potter
Berniece W. Potter, 98, of Sanford, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the home of her loving daughter and caregiver, Marsha Deliso. The daughter of Polish immigrants Philip and Mary (Zawada) Talik, Berniece was the youngest of five brothers and sisters. She graduated from Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. After a short stint working in the 5 and 10, she went on to become a beautician in Highland Park, Mich. where she met her husband who used to pick up her future mother in-law, Shirley Potter. She and Larry were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1948. After marriage she and Larry resided in Detroit where they raised their family before moving to Sanford.
Berniece was an avid gardener, animal lover, coin collector and was heavily involved in arts and crafts for her own enjoyment and her church St. Gerard's in Detroit. She also loved to visit her parents at their Oxford farm to the delight of the entire family.
Surviving are her children, Kenneth (Kim) Potter of Putnam Township, Marsha (Peter) Deliso of Sanford, Richard Potter of Cadillac, Raymond Potter of Livonia, Sharon (Ed) Siemaszko of Howell; grandchildren, Anna, Kevin, Richard, Nikki, Christopher; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Emily, Ayden and Aliana.
Berniece was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; sons, Donald and Leonard; and siblings, Theresa, Stanley, Billy, Florence and Helen.
Private burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Smart Paws Animal Rescue, PO Box 1021 Midland, MI 48641 or www.smart pawsrescue.org/donations. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.



Published in Midland Daily News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
