Bertha Mae Kruger

Bertha Mae Kruger, 90, of Sanford, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Stratford Pines in Midland. She was born Nov. 30, 1929 in Hope Township, the daughter of the late William and Dessalee (Boots) Thomas. Bertha Mae Thomas married Fred J. Kruger, Oct. 22, 1948 in Angola, Ind. He preceded her in death, March 24, 1999.

Being with her family was very important to Bertha, especially time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed watching wildlife. Bertha was a member of Midland Holy Scripture Lutheran Church in Midland.

Survivors include her children, Carolyn Smith of Alger, Marilyn and Bill Brudigam of Saratoga, Wyo., Richard and Suzan Kruger of Midland, Randy and Mary Pat Kruger of Coldwater, Roger Kruger and Carolyn VanAgen of Bancroft; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Della and Clifford Merrill of Bay City, Ella Brown of Gladwin, Arthela and Larry Nelson of Midland; several nieces and nephews. Bertha was also preceded in death by her son-in law, Tim Smith; sisters, Roberta "Jean" David, Inez Thomas; brother Pete Thomas.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Midland Holy Scripture Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Schneider officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Midland Holy Scripture Lutheran Church. Please observe COVID-19 protocol.



