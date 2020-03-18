Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha P. Anderson. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha P. Anderson

Bertha Priscilla Anderson, 98, of Newburgh, Ind. and formerly of Midland, died Monday evening, March 16, 2020 at her home. She was born Dec. 4, 1921 in Detroit, daughter of the late James Clifton and Bessie Bob (Creson) Baxley. During World War II, Bertha helped the war effort by helping to building trucks and tanks in the Detroit plant. On Dec. 30, 1958, she married Lawrence "Bob" Anderson, and the two were married for nearly 42 years until his death on Oct. 31, 2000. Bertha was a bus driver for Midland Public Schools, retiring after 16 years of service. She was an avid bowler and continued to bowl even after she lost her sight. Bertha was a member of the V.F.W. Women's Auxiliary and Emmanuel Baptist Church for many years.

She is survived by her children, David (Dale) Anderson of Midland, Fran McNally also of Midland, Jackie (Robert) Brinkmann of Newburgh, Ind. and Betty Jo Kroll of Evansville, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband, Bertha was preceded in death by her brothers, James Chalmers Baxley and Jess Willard Baxley; as well as her sister, Violet Christine Spurlock.

A private funeral service will take place at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St., with burial in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Heart 2 Heart Hospice Care of Evansville, Ind. or Midland Emmanuel Baptist Church.





Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020

