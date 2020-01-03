Bessie Blanche Brown passed away peacefully at her home in Sanford, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born May 22, 1925, daughter of the late Tillman Lee and Neoma Blanche (Keysor) Bitler.



Bessie was a graduate of Midland High School. She married Dallas Gordon Brown on March 19, 1951. He preceded her in death in 1960. She became a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church in Midland. She was employed at the Midland Public Schools as a bus driver for 26 years, until her retirement in 1990. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, reading and gatherings with her family and friends.



Surviving her are her two sons, Dallas Brown, and Edmund Brown; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Badgero, Christina Oliver, Lucretia (Dale) Hebert, Jodi (Roger) Ostipow and Jessica (Kevin) Brickner; 23 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lyle Bitler; many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Lucinda Oliver; granddaughters, Shanda Brown and Betty Evans; great-granddaughter, Audrey; great-grandbabies, Marrissa, Alayna, Zachary, Clayton, Ayden and Willow; brothers and sisters, Rose Pearce, Elizabeth Wade, Lee Bitler, Joe Bitler, Less Bitler, Luther Bitler and Lloyd Bitler.



Funeral services for Bessie took place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Calvary Baptist Church or the Disabled American Veterans.